Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report $10.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $11.19 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $40.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.58 billion to $40.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $45.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.87 billion to $47.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 45.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 127.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $358.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $249.08 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

