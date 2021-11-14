$420.89 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to post sales of $420.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.93 million and the highest is $424.00 million. Copa posted sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,199.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copa.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,358,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Copa by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 577,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Copa by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Copa stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.60. 369,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. Copa has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

