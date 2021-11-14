Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.66.

A number of analysts have commented on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

CD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.40. 3,794,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,223. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -173.33 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

