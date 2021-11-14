Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.66.
A number of analysts have commented on CD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
CD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.40. 3,794,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,223. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Chindata Group has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -173.33 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
