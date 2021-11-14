Analysts Set Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT at $68.29

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.76. 422,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,661. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

