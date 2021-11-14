uPlexa Reaches Market Cap of $717,512.31 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar. uPlexa has a market cap of $717,512.31 and approximately $2,514.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

