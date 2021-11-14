Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.63 Million

Analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to report sales of $36.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.80 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $29.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $137.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.54 million to $138.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. 531,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,889. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $29.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

