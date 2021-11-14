Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Receives $5.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

GSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,481,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS remained flat at $$3.72 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,402,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,792. Golden Star Resources has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.02.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

