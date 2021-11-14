Brokerages Set Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,515. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $439.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.39.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.