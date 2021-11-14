Analysts Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.22. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,570,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 784,544 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,852,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,599. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of -0.18. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.