Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.52 Million

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will report sales of $66.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year sales of $248.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.52 million to $249.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $296.04 million, with estimates ranging from $293.68 million to $297.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07).

CWAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 96,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,541. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 593,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,448.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,949,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,483,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,943,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,403,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

