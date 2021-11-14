Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target at $26.44

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

INGXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -69.51%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

