Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives $118.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several research analysts have commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

TWST traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.48. 468,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.71.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,309 shares of company stock worth $19,508,764 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

