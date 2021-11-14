Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Receives $27.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRSN. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,902,000 after purchasing an additional 711,460 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $516,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 299.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 215,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,822,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,814,000 after acquiring an additional 820,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,237. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $655.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

