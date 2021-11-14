SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $146.57. The company had a trading volume of 144,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,300. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.20. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,281,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

