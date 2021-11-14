ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $16.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

