Belt Trading Up 83.4% Over Last Week (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for approximately $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00071575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00072992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00095584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,003.06 or 1.00263522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,650.99 or 0.07065193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

