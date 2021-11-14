Grumpy Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Million (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grumpy Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00218959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00085673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRUMPYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.