$57.87 Million in Sales Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce sales of $57.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.60 million. Cryoport posted sales of $48.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $224.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $226.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.47 million, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $278.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYRX. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

CYRX traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 345,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,324. Cryoport has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 496,959 shares of company stock valued at $31,839,043. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cryoport by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cryoport by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Cryoport by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

