Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. AdvanSix posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASIX. Piper Sandler began coverage on AdvanSix in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,085,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 328,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 115,882 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,101,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 97,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 95,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AdvanSix has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

