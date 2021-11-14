BlackCoin Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $2,204.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0607 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00025974 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,016,391 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

