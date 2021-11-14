Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.00 Million

Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report $275.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $277.20 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $238.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of AWI traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.12. 120,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.11. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

