Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,587,168 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after purchasing an additional 567,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.70. 6,652,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

