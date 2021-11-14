Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report $5.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 billion and the highest is $5.92 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $25.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.43 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.77 billion to $27.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

JCI stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

