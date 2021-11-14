MXC Market Cap Reaches $138.38 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded up 4% against the dollar. MXC has a total market cap of $138.38 million and $14.88 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.21 or 0.00413971 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.15 or 0.01055118 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.