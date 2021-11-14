-$0.02 EPS Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.12). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $282.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BJRI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 332,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.78. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.27 million, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

