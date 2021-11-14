Brokerages Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Traeger.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

COOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Traeger in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOK stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,505. Traeger has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $32.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.59.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.