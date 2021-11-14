Lossless Price Hits $1.46 on Exchanges (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002224 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a market cap of $32.74 million and $5.85 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lossless has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00070809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00073487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00095445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,731.11 or 0.99897627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.25 or 0.07015740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

