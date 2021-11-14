$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.60. Crown posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

CCK stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.94. 803,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88. Crown has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,289,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3,081.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

