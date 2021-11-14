$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.56. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

Shares of SLAB traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.98. 200,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,443. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.29. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $207.14.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $157,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $749,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

