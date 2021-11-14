Analysts Anticipate Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. Vertiv reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertiv.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Cowen lifted their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertiv (VRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.