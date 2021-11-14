Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to Post $1.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.36. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

SC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of SC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. 204,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,241. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

