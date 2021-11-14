Zacks: Analysts Expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.81 Million

Equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) will report $21.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.50 million to $22.00 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $23.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $100.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.60 million to $102.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $140.27 million, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $175.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLXN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,496 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 179,271 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 95,794 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLXN stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 878,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.53. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

