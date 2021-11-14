AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.20). AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($3.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of AMC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.00. 23,566,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,123,696. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,802 shares of company stock worth $37,849,994 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after buying an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,709,000 after buying an additional 1,025,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,380,000 after buying an additional 559,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.