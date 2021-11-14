Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post $23.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.76 million and the lowest is $23.50 million. Eargo posted sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $94.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.83 million to $94.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.03 million, with estimates ranging from $118.66 million to $119.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 million.

Several research firms have commented on EAR. William Blair downgraded shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of EAR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 1,595,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. Eargo has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $279.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 466.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.