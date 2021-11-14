ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.550-$9.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

Shares of ICLR traded up $10.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.55. The stock had a trading volume of 800,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,421. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $301.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.75.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

