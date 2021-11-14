Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.43 Million

Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $350.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.30 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $301.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DORM traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.83. 75,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $86.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

