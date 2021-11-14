Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.43 Million

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $350.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $313.30 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $301.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In other Dorman Products news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DORM traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.83. 75,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $86.22 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.