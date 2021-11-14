CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $7.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.20). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 779,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.81. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.