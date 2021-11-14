AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.85 Million

Analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce sales of $31.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 million. AxoGen posted sales of $32.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $127.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.30 million to $128.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $151.50 million, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $153.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

AXGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 237,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.79 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AxoGen by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 56,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 31.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 28.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.