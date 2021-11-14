$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. NCR posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

NCR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.78. 447,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.75. NCR has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in NCR by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in NCR by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

