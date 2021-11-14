$31.45 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) to announce $31.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.39 million and the highest is $32.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $6.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $35.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $41.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.27 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $34.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 404,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 73,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 642,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,485. The firm has a market cap of $128.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $9.69.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.