LunchMoney (LMY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 68.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $144,109.95 and approximately $8.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LunchMoney has traded 64.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

