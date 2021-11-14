Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce $23.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.46 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $19.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $95.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.41 million to $99.05 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $129.60 million, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $165.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

DCPH traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.24. 2,081,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,586. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $540.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

