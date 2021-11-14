$127.23 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post sales of $127.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.90 million to $148.02 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $486.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.34 million to $549.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $638.37 million, with estimates ranging from $566.29 million to $772.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ:CGC traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. 14,805,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,457,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.