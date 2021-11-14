$127.23 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post sales of $127.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.90 million to $148.02 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $486.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.34 million to $549.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $638.37 million, with estimates ranging from $566.29 million to $772.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.69 to $21.60 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

NASDAQ:CGC traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. 14,805,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,457,585. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.00. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

