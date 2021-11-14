Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.810-$2.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.09 billion-$29.09 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.83. 3,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

