Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) will announce ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Celcuity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.39). Celcuity posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celcuity will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($3.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celcuity.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CELC. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Celcuity stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 32.30 and a quick ratio of 27.51. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $33.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. The company has a market cap of $260.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Celcuity by 291.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Celcuity by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 49.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

