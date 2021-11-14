Zacks: Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. SmartFinancial posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. SmartFinancial has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.