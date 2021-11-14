TigerCash (TCH) Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $860,224.49 and approximately $7.58 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $557.62 or 0.00867205 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

