Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.980-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,117. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
