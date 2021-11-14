Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.980-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,117. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

