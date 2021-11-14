$1.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $443,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $339,040.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 174,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,354,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,010 shares of company stock worth $4,012,552 over the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,594,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 339,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alamo Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALG traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.49. 22,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,656. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.17 and a fifty-two week high of $165.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

