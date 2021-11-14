$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will post $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.53 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $5.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

SEE traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 108.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,583,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,770,000 after acquiring an additional 822,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after acquiring an additional 731,840 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 267.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

